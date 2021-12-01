Realme GT 2 Pro launch: Specs, features, design, India price and everything we know so far

Realme is set to advance to the flagship smartphone segment with its most premium smartphone, Realme GT 2 Pro. The name of the device was recently confirmed by Realme's Founder and CEO Sky Li in a tweet. Sky hinted that its upcoming flagship would be priced above USD 800 (roughly Rs 60,000) in a previous tweet. This will be the brand's first solid attempt to take on the flagship offerings from Samsung, Google, OnePlus and more.

The renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro are already out. From what we see, the design looks premium. Surely it is reminiscent of the Nexus 6P, which had the iconic visor-like camera module. The Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 8 Gen 1 chipset. Realme may offer this device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Apart from this, Realme GT 2 Pro may feature triple rear cameras, including dual 50-megapixel cameras and an additional GR lens on the rear. The device could also be equipped with 125W fast charging. While that was a brief description of Realme GT 2 Pro, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Specs and features

--Realme has established itself well in the mid-range smartphone market. And now, the brand is getting ready to step into the flagship territory with the Realme GT 2 Pro. The company CEO Sky Li in a recent tweet, confirmed the GT 2 Pro moniker. In the same tweet, he hinted that Realme GT 2 Pro would be available worldwide. His tweet said, "GT 2 Pro - that's how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide."

--The Realme GT 2 Pro has seen multiple leaks by now. In a most recent leak, 91mobiles revealed the design and key specs of Realme GT 2 Pro. The leaked image showcased the Realme GT 2 Pro in an avatar similar to that of the Nexus 6P built by Huawei. In the render, Realme GT Pro can be seen holding a horizontal camera module that runs through the width of the device.

--The camera island has a triple camera and dual LED's. The rest of the panel is plain beside a Realme logo at the bottom of the smartphone. The rear panel seems to have a ceramic finish on the rear, while a metal frame runs around the sides. There's a power button on the right side of the device. The front panel hasn't been showcased in the renders, but we are guessing that Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a punch-hole display. It may be equipped with an in-display fingerprint for authentication.

--The leak adds that Realme GT 2 Pro may feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 8 gen 1 chipset. Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a triple rear camera system consisting of 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a GR lens. The GR lens reduces ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces. Plus, it offers impressive resistance against backlighting. On the front, it is said to have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--Realme GT 2 Pro may offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone could be running Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It may also support 125W charging.

Realme GT 2 Pro launch (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been confirmed to be the brand's most premium flagship. The company's CEO and founder, Sky Li, hinted that the smartphone would be available worldwide. Although the launch date is unknown, we can expect a launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro India price (expected)

In a previous tweet, Sky Li said that Realme would be advancing into the high-end market with smartphones over USD800. This suggests that Realme GT 2 Pro may be priced above USD 800 (roughly Rs 60,000).