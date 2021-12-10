Realme GT 2 Pro may be company's first 1TB storage phone

Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to arrive later this month, and the leaks around it are pouring in. After some big leaks that shared the first look of Realme's upcoming flagship, as well as its specifications, a new leak now claims to share information about the RAM capacity, storage capacity, and software of the Realme GT 2 Pro. The next Realme flagship phone may feature a 1TB model.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared what looks like a photo of the Realme GT 2 Pro's About Phone screen. This is the place where all the information about the phone's processor, RAM capacity, storage capacity, and software version is available. The About phone of the Realme phone model RMX3300 - which has been associated with the GT 2 Pro basis listings on Geekbench benchmarking website and TENAA certification - shows there may be a 1TB of storage - a first on a Realme phone.

The maximum storage capacity on a Realme phone has been 256GB for many generations, and it is often coupled with the highest RAM capacity in the top-end model, which is the priciest in the lineup. If this image of the Realme phone holds any water, Realme will have its first 1TB storage phone. And it is a lot unless Realme decides to bring features similar to Apple's ProRes, which hogs the iPhone storage in the blink of an eye.

Other details of the Realme GT 2 Pro include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor - which is already confirmed by the company, 12GB of RAM capacity with 3GB of expanded RAM, and the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 software.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro recently leaked via a render that hinted at a Google Nexus 6P-like design. Its specifications may include a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on the back, a 5000mAh battery, and 125W fast charging support.

Recently, Realme announced that GT 2 Pro will be its first high-end flagship while announcing that the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the GT 2 Pro, so expect everything to be top-shelf on the phone. A Realme executive previously said that the phone will cost above $800, which means a price tag of above Rs 60,000 in India. The most expensive Realme GT 2 Pro variant may be the one with 1TB of storage.