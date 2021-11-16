Realme GT 2 Pro may feature 125W fast charging that fills battery in 20 minutes

Realme GT 2 Pro is possibly coming next year and it may be the company's flagship with some advanced features. According to a tipster, the upcoming phone by Realme could be among the first ones to come with the 125W fast charging technology. Both Realme and its parent company Oppo announced the 125W fast charging technology last year as the next big thing in the world of smartphone battery charging.

According to Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature the 125W UltraDart technology that uses a specialised power adapter to give output at an amazingly high rate. The result: the phone is ready with 100 per cent battery in a little under 20 minutes. Both Oppo and Realme demonstrated the technology on unknown phones with 4000mAh batteries. The current standard is 17 minutes as the time required to top up the 4000mAh battery, but that certainly would not be the kind of battery capacity we would like to see on a flagship phone.

With a bigger battery capacity, the charging time would also slightly increase. But that will still be less than what the existing 65W fast charging technology takes to top up a 4000mAh battery. Realme explained the technology last year and said it would need a new battery system to make sure there is no overheating, given the output power is going to be high.

"Evolved from SuperDart's technical design, the 125W flash charge has undergone a comprehensive hardware architecture upgrade. It can support a charging scheme of up to 20V 6.25A and has significantly improved power density properties in order to effectively reduce charging time whilst simultaneously not increasing the size of the charger. In terms of battery, it is equipped with double-6C cells with breakthrough battery ratio, industry-leading multiple tab structures, charge pumps and a highly integrated MCU to improve charging efficiency," said Realme.

Realme GT 2 Pro will be equipped with better features, according to rumours, and it may come with a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, there is a possibility the screen may have a QHD+ resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The company may use a Snapdragon 898 SoC inside the Realme GT 2 Pro, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to pack a 5000mAh battery. On the back, the phone is rumoured to feature a 108-megapixel triple-camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there may be a 32-megapixel front camera inside the punch-hole on the display.