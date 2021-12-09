Realme GT 2 Pro may feature under-display camera, leaked image reveals

Realme GT 2 Pro will be in the spotlight at the event scheduled for today in China. Although a launch seems unlikely today, Realme will make important announcements about its next flagship. Ahead of the launch, however, new leaks have surfaced and one of them hints at a feature that will be a first for a Realme phone. The Realme GT 2 Pro may include an under-display camera after all.

Gizmochina has published an image of what looks like the Realme GT 2 Pro's screen, and there is no camera on it. But that is because the camera is not visible as it may be under the display. The report said, citing industry sources, that the GT 2 Pro will come in two editions, one of which will have a punch-hole setup, and the other one will use the under-display camera technology for selfies.

If this leak holds any water, the Realme GT 2 Pro will become the company's first smartphone with a camera under the display - a technology that is still nascent. There have been very few phones with under-display camera tech, including two from Chinese brand ZTE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone from Samsung, Mi MIX 4 by Xiaomi.

Realme's parent company, Oppo, too, showed a prototype of its under-display camera phone for the first time back in 2019 and again earlier this year with major improvements such as better image quality. Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to use the same technology that Oppo unveiled earlier this year. And if you take a closer look at the leaked image, you will be hard-pressed to find the camera. That shows how good Realme's under-display technology may be.

Realme GT 2 Pro recently leaked in a render that suggested a Google Nexus 6P-like design. Other specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro include a 120Hz AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on the back, a 5000mAh battery, and 125W fast charging support. Realme said this phone will be its first high-end flagship while announcing that the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the GT 2 Pro, so expect everything to be top-shelf on the phone. A Realme executive previously said that the phone will cost above $800, which means a price tag of above Rs 60,000 in India.

The Realme GT 2 Pro announcement is expected today and that is when we will be able to tell you more about the flagship.