Realme GT 2 Pro may launch in India on April 7

Realme GT 2 Pro is coming to India soon. That is what Realme has been telling us through various teasers on Twitter. But in doing so, it accidentally revealed the launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro much before its plan. Realme tweeted a poster for the GT 2 Pro, mentioning the launch date. It pulled the tweet sometime later, but Twitter users were quick to take a screenshot. The screenshot, as reported by GSMArena, shows the Realme GT 2 Pro launch will take place in India on April 7.

Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, previously told India Today Tech that the launch of the GT 2 Pro will happen as early as March-end. But he added that if the end of March, then early April. The leaked screenshot falls in line with what Sheth confirmed. However, since Realme chose to delete the tweet, there could be two conclusions. Either there is a change of plans or Realme's social media account just jumped the gun in announcing the launch date.

Realme launched the GT 2 Pro originally in January in China. It introduced the phone to the European market back at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. The Indian launch, if happening in April, will take place a month after the global debut and three months after the China launch.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India

Since the GT 2 Pro has been launched in China and Europe, we are familiar with the price. In China, the Realme GT 2 Pro costs CNY 3,899, while its European price is EUR 449. If you translate these prices into Indian Rupees, you will see a stark difference. While the Chinese price translates to roughly Rs 46,600, the European price is somewhere close to Rs 55,000. We are not sure what price tag the Realme GT 2 Pro will bear in India, but if you take a look at Realme's previous phones, chances are the price will be similar to the Chinese price.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro is a premium phone with flagship features. It has a 6.7-inch Samsung OLED LTPO display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. The display supports an "adaptive refresh rate", which is a feature that allows the screen to adjust the refresh rate according to the content on it. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is claimed to be tougher than any other form of display protection.

Inside the Realme GT 2 Pro is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Realme said the cooling area inside the GT 2 Pro is constructed with an all-new 9-layer cooling structure with a 4129 sq mm "Stainless Steel VC" area. The phone uses Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

You get three cameras on the Realme GT 2 Pro. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 flagship sensor that will appeal to photography enthusiasts. This sensor also supports OIS, which video makers and creators will appreciate. There is a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view of 150 degrees, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera with 40X magnification. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera inside the display's punch-hole. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.