Realme GT 2 Pro may launch in India this month, how much should it cost

Realme GT 2 Pro made its European debut at the MWC 2022. That was the first launch of Realme's ultra-premium phone outside of China, but there will definitely be more launches. A new report has suggested Realme may launch the GT 2 Pro next in India and it may happen later this month. This falls in line with previous rumours that said the launch of Realme GT 2 Pro may take place sometime in Q1. Moreover, Realme also confirmed earlier this year that it would launch the flagship phone in India soon.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme GT 2 Pro is due for launch in India this month. A specific date is not clear yet, but the report does reveal the colour and storage variants of the Realme GT 2 Pro that you can expect. It said the GT 2 Pro will arrive in two storage configurations: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the other one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Of course, the latter will be the priciest variant. For colours, you will get the Steel Black, Paper White, and Paper Green variants in India. The fourth "Paper Blue" colourway is not likely to tag along with them.

Realme has yet to confirm if and when it will launch the GT 2 Pro in India, but in one of his keynote speeches at previous launch events, Realme India boss Madhav Sheth did hint that the GT 2 Pro will come to the Indian market. It also makes sense to expect the phone in India because the previous flagship phones from Realme, such as the X50 Pro and GT 5G, did come to India.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the company's most expensive and premium phone by far. That is because of its premium features, such as a QHD+ display with an AMOLED panel and a high refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the flagship camera system on the back that includes a flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation, and support for 65W fast charging.

Normally, you get all of these specifications on a phone for around Rs 60,000, but since Realme tends to price its phones aggressively (read lowest) on the market, it may cost less than this.

In Europe, the Realme GT 2 Pro starts at EUR 649, which translates to roughly Rs 55,000, whereas, in China, the phone's price starts at CNY 3,899, which is approximately Rs 45,800. The Indian price is very likely to be more than the Chinese price but definitely lower than the European counterpart. Realme launched the GT 5G in India for a starting price of Rs 37,999.