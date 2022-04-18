Realme GT 2 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro available at Rs 5,000 discount, but conditions apply

If you are looking for a flagship phone, you can rest assured that there are several options on the market. But finding the right one can be challenging, especially when you factor in your budget. Among all the flagship phones, the ones from Realme and Motorola are among the cheapest. Their starting price is the same — Rs 49,999. It is comparatively less than what phones like Samsung Galaxy S22 would cost you, but if you think that it is still a lot for you, there is a way to get a discount of Rs 5,000.

Realme's flagship GT 2 Pro and Motorola's Edge 30 Pro cost Rs 49,999, but if you buy either of them from Flipkart, you can bring your credit or debit card to use and get Rs 5,000 off instantly on the purchase. The only condition that you have to meet is you either use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card to buy the phone or go for an SBI credit card. Flipkart has listed on its website the names of all the eligible cards that will get you the Rs 5,000 discount.

After the discount of Rs 5,000, the effective price of both Realme GT 2 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Pro will become Rs 44,999 — making both the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phones in India. Other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phones such as iQOO 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro cost Rs 64,999 and Rs 66,999, respectively, while the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999.

You also get other offers on your purchase of either the Realme GT 2 Pro or the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Flipkart has listed that buyers get an option to buy the Google Pixel Buds A-series for a discounted price of Rs 6,999, the Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,999, and the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) for Rs 4,999. If you have an old, used phone, you can trade that in to get as much as Rs 13,000 on your purchase. Know that the value of the phone you bring for exchange will depend on the model and condition of your handset.

Both Realme GT 2 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Pro are powered by the fastest Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. They also have 50-megapixel flagship cameras in a multi-camera system on the back. Both have AMOLED displays, but the one on Realme has a 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, while that of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro uses 144Hz. The Realme GT 2 Pro has 65W charging on its battery, but the Motorola Edge 30 Pro brings a faster 68W wired charging to its 4800mAh battery. There is support for wireless charging on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, as well as an IP52 rating — both of which are lacking on the Realme GT 2 Pro. A detailed comparison of both phones is available here and it should help you decide better.