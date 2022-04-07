Realme GT 2 Pro now in India: Top specifications, features, and India price

Realme GT 2 Pro is the latest flagship phone to have launched in India. The all-new GT 2 Pro brings top-end specifications that will appeal to premium customers. There is a 2K display, a top-end Snapdragon processor, and a big battery with fast charging technology. It is also among the cheapest Android flagship phones that undercut the bigwigs such as the Samsung Galaxy S22. If you are looking for a phone with high-end features but do not want to spend a lot, the Realme GT 2 Pro is worth considering.

Let us talk about the specifications, features, and prices of the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Display: The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

Processor: Realme has used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on the GT 2 Pro alongside the Adreno 730 GPU.

RAM and Storage: The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with options of 8GB of RAM and 12GB of RAM. For storage, you have 128GB and 256GB, without support for an external microSD card.

Cameras: You get a 50-megapixel main camera on the GT 2 Pro with a Sony IMX766 sensor. There is another 50-megapixel camera with a 150-degree field-of-view and a 3-megapixel 20mm microscopic camera. For selfies, the Realme GT 2 Pro has a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole of the display.

Battery: The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Operating System: You get Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 software on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro features

— The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with an adaptive refresh rate feature that changes the smoothness according to the content displayed on the screen. This feature saves battery life by lowering the refresh rate when not needed.

— Realme has used a better vapour liquid cooling chamber on the GT 2 Pro that will allow the processor to remain reasonably cool when playing high-end games or editing 8K or 4K videos.

— Realme's 65W fast charging technology fills up the battery fully in a little over 30 minutes, and this is something users who are always on the go will appreciate.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes in two storage variants in India.

— The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 49,999.

— The one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 57,999.

If you buy the phone at its first sale on April 14 using an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000. The phone comes in Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black colours.