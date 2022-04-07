Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

Realme has a big event today in India. It is finally launching the GT 2 Pro flagship smartphone in India, weeks after the phone debuted in the international markets and months after it arrived in China for the first time. The Realme GT 2 Pro is the company's most premium phone by far. It is also its most expensive phone, but the GT 2 Pro is expected to cost much less than other flagship phones available right now, since the brand wants to undercut the bigwigs like Samsung.

Today's event is not just about the GT 2 Pro. Realme will launch a slew of other products. There will be a Realme 9 4G, which will feature a 108-megapixel camera on the back, Realme Buds Air 3 truly wireless earbuds with support for Dolby Audio, a Realme Book Prime laptop with a better chipset than last year's model, and a Realme TV Stick preloaded with Google TV software.

All the products that Realme is going to launch in India today have already been launched elsewhere except for the TV Stick. That means the specifications of these products are out in the open. Before the specifications, let us get the launch event details out of our way.

Realme GT 2 Pro event details

The event is slated to begin at 12.30 pm today. Realme is holding this event virtually, which means there is a live stream that you can watch to catch the real-time updates from the event.

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G price in India

The price of the Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 4G are going to be announced at the event, but since the former has been launched in many countries already and the latter has been a part of the rumour mill for a while, we can take a guess.

The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched for around Rs 46,000 in China, while its European price is roughly Rs 55,000. Realme is likely to keep the price of the GT 2 Pro in India in accordance with Chinese prices.

The Realme 9 4G, on the other hand, will be a budget phone and rumours are rife that its price may be around Rs 15,000 in India.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with top-end features, such as a 6.7-inch 2K Samsung OLED LTPO display with an "adaptive refresh rate", which allows the screen to adjust the refresh rate according to the content on it. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the display. Powering the GT 2 Pro is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone uses Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

The 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 flagship sensor on the Realme GT 2 Pro is claimed to click high-quality photos. Creators will appreciate the support for optical image stabilisation. There is a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view of 150 degrees, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera with 40X magnification. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera inside the display's punch-hole. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.