Realme GT 2 Pro to be launched in India soon

Realme International's head of business, Madhav Sheth, has recently given an interview in which he hints at a launch for the Realme GT2 Pro outside China. This announcement has recently also been confirmed by the sighting of the Realme GT 2 Pro on the BIS certification website.

Earlier this week, Realme announced its latest flagship smartphones the GT2 and GT2 Pro and now as per GSM Arena, Sheth has confirmed that the GT2 series will launch internationally soon.

Sheth said that the first global market to get the Realme GT 2 series will be India. It will be followed by other markets including Europe. In addition, he also confirmed that a series of new Android tablets and Windows laptops will be launched this year.

However, he did not reveal any specific date for the same. The Realme head of business also teased several new Android tablets and Windows-powered laptops launching this year. Realme already confirmed that it will be one of the first brands to release a laptop powered by Intel's latest 12th-gen H series chips.

Sheth also confirmed that the well-received first-generation Realme Pad and Realme Book Slim would get successors in 2022. Sheth also highlighted the upcoming software updates. He said Realme's goal is to deliver two years of OS updates and up to three years of security patches for its phones.

The Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, has a larger 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while the Realme GT 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888.

The smartphones boast a 50 megapixel triple camera system at the rear and have a 32 megapixel selfie on the Pro and a 16 megapixel selfie camera. Both the smartphones have a 5,000 mAh battery and come with a 65W fast charging support.

In related news, a new Realme device believed to be the Realme 9 Pro passed TUV certification with a 5,000 mAh battery. It is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset while the Pro+ model will be powered by a Dimensity 920 chip while the third model in the series, Realme 9i is likely to come with a Snapdragon 680 chipset. Realm 9 Pro will reportedly bring a 50 megapixel primary camera alongside a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro lens.