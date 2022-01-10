Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in India soon, so how much should it cost?

Realme GT 2 Pro, the company's first premium flagship phone, debuted in China earlier this month, and now it is headed to India. Realme India boss Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that India will be the first market outside mainland China for the global launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro. A date is not clear yet, but that does not change the fact that Realme's ultra-premium phone is coming to India soon.

Of course, it will also be Realme's costliest phone yet. We are already aware of the GT 2 Pro's price in China, so let us take a moment to guess what its Indian price should be and if that price will be good for customers who want an absolutely premium phone.

First, let us talk about the price of the GT 2 Pro in China. The base model costs CNY 3,699 in China, while the top model will retail at CNY 4,799. If you translate these price points to the Indian currency, you see price tags of nearly Rs 43,400 and Rs 56,400, respectively. That is by far the highest price Realme is asking for its phones, and with the GT 2 Pro, it has finally joined the club of smartphone brands that launch ultra premium phones. For example, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

The converted prices of the base and top models of the Realme GT 2 Pro ideally paint a favorable picture of the company's first flagship. I have a solid reason why I am saying that. Realme's GT 2 Pro, which packs nearly all top-class hardware, is likely to be cheaper than the vanilla model in the OnePlus 10 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22 series. That means you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, along with features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50-megapixel cameras, and fast battery charging on the phone for less than what OnePlus 10 or Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost.

But wait. Do not blindly believe the converted prices, largely because there are several factors that cause fluctuations in what a phone should finally cost in a market. Realme manufactures the maximum proportion of its smartphones in China, so keeping the prices low is viable for the company. But as soon as these phones reach offshore, their prices jump. Realme even gave a hint at that.

Last year, Realme had already confirmed that its first true flagship would cost around $800 in the global markets. If you convert that to the Indian price, you get around Rs 60,000. That is close to what the top storage model of the Realme GT 2 Pro costs in China right now. That means that instead of around Rs 44,000, the GT 2 Pro may cost Rs 60,000 in India. It ideally should, but I am not sold on this. I strongly believe Realme would not breach the Rs 60,000 mark for the base model. I will tell you why.

Sometimes, companies absorb the fluctuations related to global sales to ensure the prices of their phones fall in line with their customers' expectations. This means dealing with costs of customs, government taxes, and logistics in that particular country. The manufacturing of phones is also an important factor to consider. In the case of the Realme GT 2 Pro, I am not currently sure if the Oppo manufacturing facility will fulfill orders locally or if the units will be imported from China. Another scenario is assembling where components of the phone may be sourced from China for assembly in India. The former allows the company to enjoy benefits from the government and you are likely to see favourable prices.

If Realme opts for the second option, two things could happen. You will see an expensive phone. Or, Realme will absorb these costs to allow the favourable pricing to become final. The latter seems more likely to me. Why? Because it is Realme, which is known for undercutting pricey phones on the market at almost every price segment. It launched the GT 5G last year as the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered phone in India. As such, I see no reason why Realme would spare the top-end price segment now. Besides, the GT 2 Pro is an important phone (read step) for the company that is slowly expanding and climbing to the top ranks in the market. Disappointing fans in India with bad pricing would be the last thing Realme wants to do.

For what it is worth, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be a phone to wait for. And whatever the price of this phone may be, you are very likely to be paying the lowest for that kind of hardware on the market. So, let us wait for what Realme has in store for us.