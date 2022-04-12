Realme GT 2 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Which is a better phone for Rs 50,000

Realme GT 2 Pro is the latest flagship phone to have arrived in India. Not that it is the first one to bring the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to the Indian smartphone market, but it surely is the one to make a remarkable entry. Before the launch, Realme managed to create a lot of chatter around the phone and when the price of the phone was revealed, it came under the spotlight for being one of the cheapest flagship phones in India. But it is not the only one enjoying that title.

A few days before the Realme GT 2 Pro was launched, Motorola launched the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India as its latest flagship. On paper, the Moto Edge 30 Pro is nearly the same as the Realme GT 2 Pro. Both use the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, both have high-resolution and high refresh rate displays, and both bring top-class cameras. There are other features, as well, that justify the price of both phones. Yet, the two phones are not exactly the same. There are many discernible differences — the ones that you should consider before spending your Rs 50,000 on either.

With so many similarities and a few but worthy differences, the Realme GT 2 Pro and Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro are in the competition. We decided to compare both phones and tell you which one it is that you should consider for around Rs 50,000.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Pros and Cons

— Easily termed as a segment disruptor, the Realme GT 2 Pro has many feathers in its cap. It is not only a flagship phone but also a phone that favours the environment with its design and hardware. Realme said the GT 2 Pro is the "world's first biopolymer design phone." It essentially is a better material that leaves less carbon footprint because it is extracted from living organisms. While that does not translate to an immediate uptick in the phone's feature set for consumers, it is nice to have a device that does not harm the environment as much.

— Realme's specifications are top-notch. It is powered by the fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, has a 2K AMOLED display that adjusts refresh rate automatically and uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, has a fast-charging battery, and features flagship-level Sony-powered cameras, and an appealing design. For its starting price of Rs 49,999, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes across as a good deal for anyone looking for a premium smartphone experience.

— Despite having some premium features, the Realme GT 2 Pro lacks a few things. It does not have an IP rating for water and dust resistance and there is no wireless charging on the phone. Realme said that its phone is designed to resist water, but IP rating is what guarantees the feature will work. The reason why there is no IP rating could be the aggressive price of the phone. Getting an IP rating is expensive, so skipping it is how costs are mostly offset. Wireless charging, although not very popular among users, is a premium feature and handy sometimes.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Pros and Cons

— The Motorola Edge 30 Pro arrived in India before the Realme GT 2 Pro. It has a design that is both premium and appealing. Motorola does not claim to have used any environment-friendly materials in the phone, but it has got an IP52 rating for the phone. While Realme went a little ahead to think about nature, Motorola thought of equipping its phone with a feature that would appeal to customers more.

— Motorola's Edge 30 Pro is a flagship phone that brings the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and uses top-end hardware on the display, camera, and battery. The Edge 30 Pro uses a 10-bit AMOLED display with a higher 144Hz refresh rate but has a lower FullHD resolution as compared with the GT 2 Pro. On a phone screen, FullHD resolution is more than enough, and you get on the Edge 30 Pro. It, too, uses a 50-megapixel main camera but the maker of the sensor is not specified. That may not be in its favour, but the resolution of the selfie camera gives it an edge. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro has a 60-megapixel front camera, which theoretically is better. Then, the phone has a slightly smaller battery of 4800mAh capacity, but it is better because it has a faster 68W wired charging support and even 15W wireless charging. Better, it also supports wireless power-sharing that you can use to charge accessories by placing them on the phone's back. All that collectively paints a better picture of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

— One important aspect of the smartphone is the software it runs. Both Realme GT 2 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Pro come with Android 12, but only the latter offers you the near-stock interface. Realme GT 2 Pro, despite being a flagship phone, is full of bloatware, which should not be ignored even if you are fine with the company's heavily-customised Realme UI skin. At this price point, it is not ideal to work with unwanted apps and bloatware. Motorola is one of the few companies to offer a vanilla Android experience on its phones, regardless of their price.

Which one is better?

For Rs 49,999, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro has an edge over the Realme GT 2 Pro. It not only offers additional premium features such as an IP rating and wireless charging but also lets you have a near-stock Android experience that is rid of bloatware. Sure, both phones are fast and have good cameras, but if you are a stickler for premium features, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a better option.