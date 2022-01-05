Realme GT 2 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specs, features, and price compared

Realme and Xiaomi, the two arch-rivals, launched their flagship devices quickly. While Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched on December 28, the Realme GT 2 Pro made its way on January 4. The Realme GT 2 Pro starts at 3,699 RMB (around Rs 43,400). On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro CNY 4699 (roughly Rs.55,000). These devices have been launched in China and are likely to head to the country soon. So, let's compare the specs, features and price of the two smartphones to find out which is a better device on paper.

But before we move ahead, let's quickly take a look at the key specs of the two devices. The Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro are equipped with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Along with that, the two phones get 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED displays. Realme GT 2 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Pro sport triple rear cameras in the camera department, including 50-megapixel primary sensors. Moreover, Xiaomi 12 Pro has faster 120W charging, whereas Realme GT 2 Pro gets 65W charging support.

Realme GT 2 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Specs and features

Display: The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Both these devices are powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz.

RAM: The Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro are offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models.

Storage: While Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, the Realme GT 2 Pro gets an additional 512GB model.

Rear camera: The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Front camera: Both these devices sport 32-megapixel cameras for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Realme GT 2 Pro gets a bigger 5000mAh battery with 65W charging. On the flip side, Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4600mAh battery with much faster 120W charging support.

Software: The Realme GT 2 Pro runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top, whereas Xiaomi 12 Pro runs its native MIUI 13 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: Both these devices come with more or less the same connectivity options, including 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Type-C port and NFC. Sadly, there's no headphone jack on any of these devices.

Realme GT 2 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro: Price

Realme GT 2 Pro starts at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,300). There are two more variants, one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, whereas another with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage which are priced at (roughly Rs. 50,500) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 56,300), respectively.



On the contrary, Xiaomi 12 comes in a base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage which starts at CNY 4699 (roughly Rs.55,000). The middle variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4999 (roughly Rs 58,600). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 5399 (roughly Rs 63,200).