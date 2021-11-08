Realme GT 2 Pro with 108-megapixel camera may launch next year at around Rs 46,000

Realme GT series may soon be getting another phone and reportedly it will be called the GT 2 Pro. Rumour is that this will be a flagship phone and among the features that would make it worthy enough is a 108-megapixel camera. Some of the key specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro have surfaced online and they hint that the company may be planning to woo customers through a high-megapixel camera that it first launched on the Realme 8 Pro earlier this year. The launch timeline of the Realme GT 2 Pro has also come up via a new leak.

According to Digital Chat Station, which is a renowned social media handle for smartphone-related leaks, the Realme GT 2 Pro would arrive early next year in China. Now a specific date is not clear right now, but given the company's track record, we may see this phone's launch before February. Again, there is no official confirmation yet. The tipster has also shared that the Realme GT 2 Pro would cost about CNY 4,000, which translates to roughly Rs 46,000. There may also be a special edition of the GT 2 Pro that would cost nearly CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs 58,000).

Among the tipped specifications is a 108-megapixel camera. Now, I am not sure if this will be the same Samsung sensor that Realme used on the 8 Pro earlier this year or if it will be an upgraded version. Realme joined the 108-megapixel camera phone club with the 8 Pro but the phone did not become a success as expected. In my review of the Realme 8 Pro, I did not find anything outstanding about the phone except that the 108-megapixel could click good photos. Realme may want to rev things up a bit because it is the GT series we are talking about.

Accompanying the primary camera will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel third camera, whose purpose is not clear right now. Selfies on the Realme GT 2 Pro may be handled by a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole. The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come with a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor. This size is slightly bigger than what the marquee GT model comes with. It will have a 20:9 aspect ratio with a 404 PPI pixel density and a high refresh rate.

Performance-wise, the Realme GT 2 Pro may use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset inside along with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone could run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, which means new features. The phone is also tipped to come with a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging through a USB-C port. Other connectivity options would be NFC and Bluetooth 5.1.

Realme has not said anything about the GT 2 Pro yet. There is not even an early render of the phone available, so I am not sure what the phone looks like. We will find out more about the GT 2 Pro in the coming days.