Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched in India, costs less than Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro has finally arrived in India months after the company introduced it in China. This is the company's flagship phone that brings high-end features such as a 2K AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, the fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and Sony's top-class camera sensor, which will appeal to premium users. The GT 2 Pro, however, costs much less than what other flagship phones do as Realme continues to undercut brands such as Samsung in India.

Despite being a flagship phone, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with some compromises. These are not major trade-offs but may put off some customers looking for the fastest battery charging technology or wireless charging on Realme's "ultra-premium" phone. Not that Realme is not working or selling these technologies already, but the GT 2 Pro does not have them. In a way, the lower cost of the Realme GT 2 Pro makes up for the lack of these two features that other flagship phones offer for a higher price.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India

The Realme GT 2 Pro is one of the cheapest flagship phones in India. It is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, in the introductory offer, the phones will be available at Rs 44,999 and Rs 52,999, respectively, for HDFC Bank credit card users. The colour options for the Realme GT 2 Pro are Paper Green and Paper White in India. The first sale begins on April 14 at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and stores near you. You get the Realme Watch S, worth Rs 4,999, with the GT 2 Pro for free.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro takes on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the OnePlus 10 Pro with its high-end specifications. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is currently the fastest among Android phones, powers the Realme GT 2 Pro, so its performance on it is likely to be on par with that of the Samsung Galaxy S22 or the OnePlus 10 Pro. For graphics, the phone has an Adreno 730 GPU.

You get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the Realme GT 2 Pro in India. However, a variant of the GT 2 Pro available in Europe has 512GB of storage. Realme has not launched that storage variant in India, which is a shame since the phone does not have a microSD card slot to expand the memory. The Realme GT 2 Pro runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, but there is bloatware and that may not appeal to some buyers over custom software skins of rival phones.

Realme has used a 6.7-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display on the GT 2 Pro with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1400 nits. Realme claims the phone's display can change the refresh rate according to the content on the screen. The display has a 2K resolution, which is 1440x3216 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is claimed to be the toughest display protection for Android phone screens right now.

There are three cameras on the back of the GT 2 Pro. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor in the main camera with support for optical image stabilisation, electronic image stabilisation, an ultra-wide camera with a field-of-view of 150 degrees, and a micro-lens camera with up to 40X magnification. The main camera can record videos at 8K 30fps and up to 4K 60fps resolution. For selfies, you have a 32-megapixel camera with support for HDR. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. This is the same technology that Realme has been using on its phones across prices, but since Realme recently announced the 150W fast charging, using it on the GT 2 Pro flagship would have been better.