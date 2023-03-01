Realme GT 3 hands-on impressions: 240W fast charging but what else? 

The Realme GT 3 is the company's brand new entrant in the GT series, and it comes with a new party trick up its sleeve along with the fastest commercially available battery charging tech. But, apart from the couple of things I just mentioned, the Realme GT 3 doesn't exactly do anything new that we haven't seen before. Of course, in terms of specs and features, the GT3 has a lot to offer, but again, as I said, there's nothing really special here that fascinates me to the point that okay — this is groundbreaking! And yes, this is what we are here to address in this piece. I was in MWC and I got the chance to witness the global launch of the Realme GT3. Here are my initial thoughts about the device, based on the limited time I spent with the phone.

Realme GT 3 hands-on impressions

Without beating around the bush, let's talk about the main highlight of the Realme GT 3. Actually, there are two. The first one being the 240W fast charging technology, which the company claims can fully top-up the device's battery from 0 to 100 per cent in a mere 9.5 minutes, which sounds insane. Now, of course, I did not get the chance to test the claim, but I was impressed by the little demo the company gave during the phone's launch. So, a live demo was shown where the Realme GT 3 was plugged at 0 per cent battery, and it took it a mere 70 seconds to go from 0 to 20 per cent. And according to Realme, this 20 per cent charge on the phone is enough to give you about an hour of battery life depending on the kind of task you want to do on your phone. Apart from this, the 240W brick is basically a GaN charger that Realme is using, which is actually smaller in footprint than the company's 150W fast-charging brick. Additionally, Realme also uses a 12A charging cable which provides the highest charging current so as to provide reliable and much faster, fast charging.

Of course, the 240W fast charging is not the only new thing about the Realme GT 3 that has caught the eye of the public. So, looking a the phone's rear, around the camera island, there's now a rectangular light system that Realme calls Pulse Interface. Basically, if you have been missing a glorified notification light on your phone, the Pulse Interface is here to your rescue. So, what the Pulse Interface actually does is show colours, according to what's going on on your phone. Basically, up until now, for many apps, you had to stick to the phone's ringtone, but with the introduction of the Pulse lights, you will now be able to set a personalised colour for a particular contact. Now, we all know about the company that is responsible for bringing a phone's rear panel and lights into the mainstream, so yes, this little inspiration that Realme has taken along the way, looks cool nonetheless.

With that said, everything else about the Realme GT3 is, well, boring. You see, the phone has potent hardware, but as I keep repeating myself, this is nothing that we haven't seen before. For instance, the display on the front is a beautiful 6.7" AMOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate. Alright, the 144Hz refresh rate is not something that you see on all other smartphones, so that's a good addition, but how many apps are out there that can take advantage of this feature? Plus, in general, day-to-day use, does it feel all that different in operation from a 120Hz panel? I don't think so.

In terms of other key highlights, the Realme GT 3 is powered by the tried and tested Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. There's a 4,600mAh battery under the hood, and of course, support for the mighty 240W charging. Strangely enough, the 5,000mAh battery + 150W charging variant was not mentioned at all. Apart from this, the camera is handled by a 50MP IMX890 OIS primary rear lens, which is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Now, my team has been using and rigorously testing the phone's camera, so as of right now, I won't be able to make any judgements about the phone's camera performance. However, I would like to add that I don't have any expectations from the 8MP and 2MP rear lenses.

Summing up, in my brief time spent with the Realme GT 3, the phone was extremely lightweight for its size. The ergonomics are good. The transparent camera island looks cool, while I wished — to add to the premium appeal of the phone, the company could've gone for an aluminum housing, rather than using a plastic frame. Thankfully, the rear panel is still glass. The software on board is realme UI and, as always, it comes with its own fair share of pre-installed apps. Funny enough, the company did not talk in detail about many important aspects of the phone, such as the camera, software or display, apart from the two unique additions. But, overall, the Realme GT 3 is a fine phone, and I had no quirks using it in the brief time that I had with it. This brings me to the pricing, and about that, no one as of right now knows anything about the India pricing. However, the pricing in the global market is set at $649 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, which translates to about Rs 53,500.