Realme GT 3 launched with 240W charging, 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and more

The Realme GT 3 smartphone has been announced by the company at the world's biggest tech show of the year, Mobile World Congress (MWC). It comes with 240W fast charging tech, which is a first in the industry. With the new Realme device, the company targets those who want their smartphone to be charged at the fastest rate possible. There are other premium features too, such as the 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and more. Here is everything we know about the new Realme GT 3 and its India release.

The Realme GT 3 has a rectangle LED light at the back, which reminds us of the Nothing Phone (1) because of the LED strips it has on the back panel. However, this Realme phone has only one LED strip and this is placed in the huge back camera module. The LED strip blinks when your smartphone receives notifications or alerts. What sets this one apart from the Nothing phone and other devices is that Realme lets you customize the colour of the light. Though, if the LED strip were more prominent, then it would have been nicer and more attractive.

The Realme GT 3 comes with support for 240W charging, which is one of its biggest highlights and will help top up the battery in no time. The device has a 4,600mAh battery. The brand is claiming that the 240W charger can provide a 50 percent charge in about 4 minutes, which is insane. Realme claims that the faster charger is also compatible with laptops that have support for 65W charging.

Realme has used a flagship Qualcomm chip for this phone to offer fast performance to users. There is also a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System to maintain the temperature of the phone when a heavy load is put on it. The Realme GT 3 packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Other features include support for X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The newly launched Realme GT 3 features a 6.74-inch screen that refreshes at 144Hz. The company claims that the device can automatically switch between different refresh rates, including 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 72Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 1,400nits and operates at 2772 x 1240 pixels (1.5K) resolution.

There is a triple camera setup at the back of the smartphone. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, which has support for OIS too for less shaky videos. It is backed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

When will Realme GT 3 launch in India?

Well, the company has already teased the India launch of the Realme GT 3, which means that the company won't likely take a lot of time to announce it in the country. The device has been introduced on the global scale at MWC and it is expected to make it to India soon. As of now, the exact launch date is still unknown.