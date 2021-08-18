Realme GT 5G flagship, GT Master Edition launched in India, prices start at Rs 25,999

Realme GT Master Edition and GT 5G are the latest premium smartphones that have arrived in India. Realme's flagship phone, the GT 5G, is the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in India, competing with the likes of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend. The acronym GT represents an ultra-fast speed that supercars from Ford have come to be associated with. Realme launched the GT 5G originally in China back in March, while the GT Master Edition arrived last month in China. Alongside the India launch of the GT series, Realme is also introducing the GT Master Edition in Europe, as well.

When you talk about flagship phones, the first thing that you should check is the processor, because it defines what your phone's performance will be. Of course, there are certain factors that OEMs like to keep control of, but the overall package that you get in the form of a phone should be the highest-end in terms of performance. This involves using the top-most processor, in which case is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. After the processor, there are the display and the camera. The GT 5G features a top-quality display and a top-quality camera, but you lack things like a curved display and that is justifiable.

With Realme GT 5G, the Chinese company is targeting the latest smartphones such as Xiaomi's Mi 11X Pro and Vivo's sub-brand iQOO 7 Legend, both of which cost shy of Rs 40,000. Realme previously told India Today Tech that it wants the GT 5G series to be India's next flagship killer and that it would cost more than Rs 30,000. And Realme's plan to capture a sizable premium market will entirely depend on how better the GT 5G is than its rivals.

Realme GT 5G price in India

The Realme GT 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 37,999 and the price of the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is Rs 41,999. The phone comes in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue colourways for the 8GB RAM model and Racing Yellow for the 12GB model. The Racing Yellow version uses dual-tone vegan leather. With Flipkart Upgrade, you get them for Rs 26,599 and Rs 29,399. The first sale is on August 25 at 12 pm from Flipkart and the Realme online store.

Realme GT Master Edition price in India

The Realme GT Master Edition, on the other hand, costs Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Voyager Grey, Luna White, and Cosmos Black colourways. The phone features a suitcase-inspired design created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. This design is available only in the Voyager Grey colour option, which also uses vegan leather material. With the Flipkart Upgrade programme, the models will cost Rs 18,199, Rs 19599, and Rs 20,999, respectively. The sale begins at 12 pm on August 26 on Flipkart and Realme online store, but only for the last two models. The 6GB RAM model will go on sale later.

Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition specifications

The Realme GT 5G is the company's 2021 flagship, which is why it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Android 11 software and support for 5G on both SIM card slots. The Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display has an integrated fingerprint sensor. The phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, along with support for a microSD card. The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging through a USB-C port.

For photography, the Realme GT 5G comes with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor on the back. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole in the top left corner. The GT 5G's haptic feedback has improved over last year's version. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well, and is only 8.4mm thick. The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams. Realme has equipped the GT 5G with the GT mode that instantly forces the phone's processor, display, and software to work in full-throttle mode. This is meant for intensive gaming and when you want to get the best out of your phone.

The Realme GT Master Edition, on the other hand, sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It uses an octa-core 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This phone also supports the GT mode, but, of course, the performance is going to be less powerful than that of the GT 5G because of the difference in processors. It has a 64-megapixel camera on the backside, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera on the phone. This phone does not have stereo speakers but supports Hi-Res Audio. It has a 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 65W speed.