Realme GT 5G is India's new flagship killer, check out its specifications and price

Realme launched its flagship phone of 202, the GT 5G, in India on Wednesday. The company is calling the GT 5G India's next flagship killer, a term that OnePlus coined at its debut and has been used by other brands aiming to undercut the likes of Samsung and Apple. Realme's ambitions are big but not big enough to take on the iPhone 12. That is because the Chinese brand is gunning for a position in the market that does not come at a premium but gives consumers the top-notch performance they want.

The Realme GT 5G costs Rs 37,999 for the base variant, and it is much cheaper than other flagship smartphones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and the iQOO 7 Legend. It comes across as an attractive option in the upper mid-range. If you think the Realme GT 5G is the phone that you will consider buying, here is a rundown of the specifications and the price.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Display: Realme GT 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole on the top-left corner.

Processor: Powering the Realme GT 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with an Adreno 660 GPU.

RAM and Storage: Realme GT 5G has 8GB and 12GB of RAM options, along with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage configurations. There is no microSD card slot on the phone.

Cameras: On the backside of the Realme GT 5G is a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is an LED flash to assist the camera. On the front, the Realme GT 5G has a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole.

Battery: The Realme GT 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Operating System: The Realme GT 5G comes with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme GT 5G features

The Realme GT 5G comes with high-grade performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 888 processor. And to unlock this kind of performance, or rather max it out, the phone comes with a GT Mode that, when turned on, activates the full speed of the processor and cranks the refresh rate to 120Hz. The phone comes with several camera enhancements, as well. The phone has 65W fast charging, which means the battery will get the juice in a little more than 30 minutes through the bundled charger. You can read the first impressions of the Realme GT 5G here.

Realme GT 5G price

The Realme GT 5G costs Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Racing Yellow colourway for the higher model and Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue colourways for the base model. The first sale of the Realme GT 5G starts on August 25 on Flipkart and Realme's online store.