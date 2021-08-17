Realme GT 5G may be India's cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone, hints CEO

Realme GT 5G could be the cheapest Snapdragon 888-powered phone in India, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth hinted in a tweet. Sheth wrote that the Realme GT 5G with the latest Snapdragon 888 "will come at a never-seen-before price". This is a sly attack on Xiaomi, which launched its cheapest flagship phone, the Mi 11X Pro, earlier this year. What Sheth is saying here is that the GT 5G is going to be cheaper than the Mi 11X Pro, meaning an affordable flagship phone for customers.

Sheth previously told India Today Tech that the Realme GT 5G's India price will be more than Rs 30,000. This fits into what Sheth said on Twitter earlier this week. The Realme GT 5G is a crucial phone for the company because it spearheads the GT series, which will now replace the X-series in India and will be its flagship phone for this year. As such, it becomes important for the company to set the price right, at least low enough to attract customers, because Xiaomi's Mi 11X Pro is a popular phone and has been in high demand ever since its launch in India. In fact, the higher-specced Mi 11 Ultra, which costs much more than the Mi 11X Pro, has been Xiaomi's most anticipated phone this year.

Not just the Mi 11X Pro, there are a bunch of other Snapdragon 888 smartphones in India. You have the iQOO 7 Legend that also costs Rs 39,999. Then, you have the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones that start at Rs 49,999. And you have the Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming phone that brings that processor for the price of Rs 49,999. For Realme, setting a price lower than what all these phones cost is going to be a part of its efforts to make the GT series successful. Realme wants to make the GT family so robust in India's smartphone market, which is why it is planning to launch not just one but at least four GT series phones in India.

The GT 5G was launched in Europe back in June for EUR 499, which translates to roughly Rs 44,000. This is much higher than what Sheth teased on Twitter. So now, we will take a look at the China price of the Realme GT 5G, which is CNY 2,599. It translates to roughly Rs 30,000. This is a more realistic price and even Sheth corroborated it back when he spoke to India Today Tech on the lines of Realme's celebration for acquiring 100 million customers.

The Realme GT 5G is going to be an important phone in India's premium market and the company is confident it will give some brands and their phones a run for their money.