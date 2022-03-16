Realme GT 5G price down to Rs 35,999 on Flipkart, but conditions apply

Realme is gearing up to launch the GT 2 Pro flagship phone in India later this month, but if you cannot wait that long, last year's Realme GT is a good option even today. The Realme 2021 flagship phone, GT 5G, is one of the fastest phones you can buy in India right now, but to sweeten the deal, Flipkart is selling the phone with many offers. One of these offers makes you eligible for a discount of Rs 2,000, after which the price of the Realme GT will become Rs 35,999.

The Realme GT 5G was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 37,999 last year. It has only been a few months since the launch, which is also why the official price of the phone is still the same. However, Flipkart will sell this phone to you for a less price if you meet certain criteria. This is not an upfront discount, but if the criteria are easy to meet, why not go for it? Let me explain.

Flipkart will slash the price of the Realme GT 5G by Rs 2,000 if you opt for online payments. This could either involve using a credit or debit card or payment through UPI on Flipkart.

The Rs 2,000 discount offer is valid on cards from the following banks: Axis Bank, Citi Bank, HDFC Banks, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Yes Bank, HSBC Bank, RBL Bank, American Express, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda. The offer will end tomorrow, so hurry if you want the GT 5G at a discounted price. Besides, if you use an SBI credit card, you can get an extra Rs 250 off.

The Rs 2,000 discount will also be available to you if you opt for UPI-based transactions and is valid until March 17.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Display: Realme GT 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole in the top-left corner.

Processor: Powering the Realme GT 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with an Adreno 660 GPU.

RAM and Storage: Realme GT 5G has 8GB and 12GB of RAM options, along with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage configurations. There is no microSD card slot on the phone.

Cameras: The Realme GT 5G has a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. There is an LED flash to assist the camera. On the front, the Realme GT 5G has a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole.

Battery: The Realme GT 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Operating System: The Realme GT 5G comes with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.