Realme GT 5G to go on sale on Flipkart today at Rs 3,000 off, here are details

Realme GT 5G flagship phone will go on sale for the first time today. The latest smartphone from Realme is its first phone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which makes it a rival to the likes of Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend. The Realme GT 5G is inspired by the Ford GT Supercar, which is why the design of the phone's Racing Yellow colourway is very similar to the one on the car. Realme launched the GT 5G flagship originally in China back in March.

With the Realme GT 5G, the company is looking to undercut its biggest rivals on the market. But more than that, the company wants to establish itself as a brand that now makes "flagship killer" phones. This term was coined by OnePlus but over the years, it stopped using it, only to find it getting picked by other brands. The latest one is Realme that is placing huge bets on the GT 5G.

Realme GT 5G sale details

The Realme GT 5G will go on sale at 12 pm on August 25. The sale will be on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and select brick and mortar stores across India.

Realme GT 5G price in India

The Realme GT 5G comes in two variants. The cost of the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is Rs 37,999, whereas the top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 41,999. The phone comes in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colourways for the first storage version, while the other one has a Racing Yellow colour variant.

When you buy the Realme GT 5G using an ICICI Bank credit card through EMI or non-EMI option, you will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the phone. If you are planning to buy the phone under the Flipkart Upgrade Plan, you can buy the base variant of the Realme GT 5G at Rs 26,599 and the top model at Rs 29,399.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Android 11 software and support for 5G SIM cards. It has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display features an integrated fingerprint sensor. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, without support for a microSD card. The GT 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging through a USB-C port.

In terms of cameras, the Realme GT 5G comes with a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel sensor on the back. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole in the top left corner. Realme said the GT 5G's haptic feedback has improved over last year's version. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well, and is only 8.4mm thick. The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams.