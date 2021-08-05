Realme GT Flash, company's first wireless charging phone, tipped to use Snapdragon 888, 50-megapixel camera

Realme MagDart is set to become the next big thing in the world of Android phones. And to experience this big thing, you need a phone. Realme, earlier this week, said the GT Flash is going to be that phone, but right now it is under development. Even though the company has confirmed the Realme GT Flash phone, it has not said anything about it beyond the fact that it will be the company's first magnetic wireless charging phone. The specifications of the Realme GT Flash have now leaked.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the specifications of the Realme GT Flash and some of them match with what some previous rumours have said. The Realme GT Flash will reportedly come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, meaning you can expect flagship-level performance on this phone. The GT Flash is likely to come with a 6.7-inch E4 sAMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, the first time on a phone from Realme. This display will also have up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT Flash is also going to bring top-class cameras, according to the tipster. There will be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera with support for OIS on the Realme GT Flash. This is the same camera that the OnePlus 9 and Oppo Find X3 use. And there is not one camera here. There might be a second 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on the phone. The camera system may also include a 2-megapixel third camera on the Realme GT Flash. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel camera on the GT Flash.

Realme is likely to use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage on the GT Flash. The tipster also said the GT Flash would come with a 4500mAh battery. Now, Realme has already confirmed the phone will support both 15W and 50W MagDart magnetic wireless charging. But the tipster said there would be 65W wired charging, as well. The phone would also have NFC connectivity, among other things that you see on a flagship phone. There is also a linear motor and stereo speakers likely on the GT Flash.

Realme has not said when the GT Flash would materialise. Not just that, the company has also not said anything about the MagDart launch yet. I am guessing both things are going to arrive at the same time whenever they do. For what it is worth, the Realme GT Flash is going to be a lot bigger than the GT 5G and a flagship in true means.