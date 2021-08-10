Realme GT launch next week: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Realme is all set to introduce the Realme GT series on August 18 in India. The lineup is expected to bring Realme GT 5G and another device called Realme GT Master Edition. Flipkart has already created a landing page for the launch of Realme GT in India, thus confirming its availability on the e-commerce website. Although the listing doesn't reveal any other details, it has been confirmed that Realme GT 5G will feature the same specifications as its global variant.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme GT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate support. Further, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter. While that was a brief description of the upcoming device, there's a lot that we know about the upcoming Realme GT, so let's jump right in without any further ado.

Realme GT specs and features

--Realme has already confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone in India. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth revealed this higher-midrange offering from the brand would be priced around Rs 30,000 in an exclusive interview with India Today Tech. This segment has seen some excellent offerings in recent times. Hence Realme GT could have a tough time making its presence felt.

--The upcoming Realme GT will follow the same design aesthetics and specs as the global variant. Meaning the Realme GT will feature a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. In addition, it will ship the current flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, an octa-core chipset based on a 5nm manufacturing process coupled with an Adreno 660 GPU. Furthermore, the chipset will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of RAM storage.

Realme GT launch teased

--In the camera department, Realme GT 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 60fps videos, the video capability on the front camera is capped to 1080p at 30fps.

--The smartphone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone brings support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, WiFi 6, 3.5mm jack and USB-Type C. Finally, the Realme GT 5G is powered by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging.

--The Realme GT Master Edition will be launched alongside the Realme GT. However, it's yet to be confirmed if Realme GT Master Edition or Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will make its way in India. But, if we go by the leaks, it will be the Realme GT Master Edition. Last week Digit, in collaboration with Onleaks, revealed that Realme GT Master Edition would launch in a special colour option to mark 100M consumers. The design of the smartphone is inspired by a travel suitcase and is designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. It comes in a dark orange/rust red colour variant and has a 100M metal badge.

--The smartphone has already launched in China, so we're aware of the specs of the Realme GT Master Edition too. This smartphone sports a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, it is powered by a Snapdragon 778 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the smartphone features triple rear cameras like the standard Realme GT. This setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel snapper.

--Even the Realme GT Master Edition features an in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition to that, it gets a 4300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The connectivity options on this smartphone include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack.

Realme GT India launch and price

Realme GT has been confirmed to arrive on August 18 in India. The base variant of Realme GT 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at EUR 449 (Rs 39,900 roughly) globally. However, the same model in China goes for CNY 2,799 (Rs. 32,100 approximately). In reference to that, Madhav Sheth, in a conversation with India Today Tech, hinted that the smartphone would be priced around Rs 30,000.