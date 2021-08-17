Realme GT launch tomorrow: Specs, features, price in India, and everything we know so far

The Realme GT series is all set to arrive in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the brand's India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealed that the series would replace the existing Realme X lineup. The upcoming GT series will bring two smartphones - Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition. While the former is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, the latter gets the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Last month in an exclusive conversation with India Today Tech, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the base variant of Realme GT would be priced around Rs 30,000, whereas the Realme GT Master Edition will be made available in the sub Rs 30,000 segment.

Both these smartphones have already been launched in China. So we are aware of almost all the details of Realme GT. Keeping that in mind, we decided to detail everything known about the Realme GT series so far.

Realme GT specs and features

--Realme will introduce two high-end midrange smartphones in the country tomorrow through a completely virtual event. Realme GT will be the pricier version at around Rs 30000, whereas the other Realme GT Master Edition model could be priced under Rs 30,000.

--It is also reported that Realme GT will be made available in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow colour options. While on the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition is expected to come in Cosmos Black, Luna White, and Voyager Grey colours.

Realme GT in Dashing Blue colour

--The upcoming lineup will replace the Realme X series, company CEO Madhav Sheth told Techradar. Talking about the specs, Realme GT will sport a 6.43-inch OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. This display has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a brightness of up to 1000 nits. The Realme GT is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 5nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. Moreover, the device will get up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the Realme GT will get a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. While the rear cameras can shoot 4K 60fps videos, the video capability on the front camera is capped to 1080p at 30fps.

--Besides this, the smartphone will be running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Finally, a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging will power this device.

--Moving forward to the slightly lower end, Realme GT Master Edition. This smartphone was launched in the month of July in China alongside a few more smartphones. It has a distinct looking suitcase inspired design on the rear. Whereas on the front, it gets a punch-hole display.

Realme GT Master Edition

--As far as the specs are concerned, the Realme GT sports a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, it is powered by a Snapdragon 778 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the smartphone features triple rear cameras like the standard Realme GT. This setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 32-megapixel snapper.

--Even the Realme GT Master Edition features an in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition to that, it gets a 4300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The connectivity options on this smartphone include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack.

Realme GT launch date

Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition will arrive in India tomorrow, i.e. August 18. The completely virtual will event will take place at 12:30 PM IST. Folks interested in watching the event live can tune in to Realme's YouTube channel or social media handles.

Realme GT India price

Realme is yet to reveal the pricing of its upcoming smartphones. However, in an exclusive interview with India Today Tech, Madhav revealed that the Snapdragon 888 powered Realme GT would ship at a starting price of around Rs 30,000.

On the other hand, Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to be available under Rs 30,000. A fresh leak adds more weight to the rumour claiming that the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants of Realme GT Master Edition will be available for Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.