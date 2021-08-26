Realme GT Master Edition first sale today on Flipkart with Rs 2,000 discount offer

Realme GT Master Edition will be up for grabs in the first sale today. The smartphone arrived in India last week alongside the GT 5G. This is a mid-range phone, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The highlight of the phone, however, is the variant with the suitcase design. It was designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has worked with Realme previously to create phone designs such as those on the Onion and Garlic Editions. Realme said the suitcase-inspired design will make people miss travelling less during the pandemic.

The Realme GT Master Edition is one of the GT series phones that originally debuted in China last month. It debuted alongside the GT Master Explorer Edition, a slightly more powerful phone with a better chipset but the same suitcase-inspired design. However, while Realme launched the GT Master Edition in India last week, the GT Master Explorer Edition will not make it to the Indian market. Realme's CMO, Francis Wong, tweeted that the company would not launch the Explorer Edition in a reply to a question, but he deleted the tweet later. But that did not stop people from taking a screenshot of the tweet.

While the GT Master Explorer Edition's India launch is cancelled, here is everything to know about the GT Master Edition ahead of today's sale.

Realme GT Master Edition sale details

The Realme GT Master Edition will go on sale at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and mainline channels across the country.

Realme GT Master Edition price in India

The Realme GT Master Edition costs Rs 27,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version, priced at Rs 25,999, that will be available later. The Realme GT Master Edition comes in Voyager Grey, Luna White, and Cosmos Blue colours. The Voyager Grey version comes in a suitcase design with vegan leather.

You can get a discount of Rs 2,000 instantly on using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card on Flipkart. There is also the Flipkart Upgrade Programme under which you can buy the Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It uses an octa-core 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. This phone supports the GT mode, for full performance. It has a 64-megapixel camera on the backside, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera on the phone. This phone does not have stereo speakers but supports Hi-Res Audio. It has a 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 65W speed. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.