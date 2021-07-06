Realme GT Master Edition full look, price, and specifications leaked ahead of launch

Realme GT Master Edition is likely to arrive this month. It is expected to be the company's camera-focused phone with premium features. Now, rumours are rife about the specifications of the phone but we are, for the first time, seeing press renders of the Realme GT Master Edition. The phone looks very similar to an Oppo Reno phone, and will come in at least three colours. The price of the Realme GT Master Edition has also leaked.

OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked one too many press renders of the Realme GT Master Edition. The design of the phone is very similar to an Oppo Reno phone. According to the report, Realme GT Master Edition has been designed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, who has been associated with Realme for a long time now. The phone has a white and a black colourway, both having a matte finish on the back. The camera module seems to have a metallic coating on it. Realme will offer GT Master Edition in a third, faux-leather variant with a different design.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition is likely to come with a punch-hole AMOLED display, and it is going to be 6.5-inches with up to 120Hz refresh rate. There is going to be an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well. The phone will likely have a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well. The phone will run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, and it will weigh 174 grams. Most of the specifications of the Realme GT Master Edition that this report talks about are similar to what previous rumours suggest. However, there are major changes in key specifications.

For instance, the 91Mobiles report said the Realme GT Master Edition will not use a Snapdragon 870 processor. Instead, there is going to be a Snapdragon 778G processor on this phone. Now, the latter is slightly less powerful in the hierarchy and would mean that Realme GT Master Edition may not actually be a high-end phone. There could be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the phone.

The new report also suggested that the Realme GT Master Edition will have a 64-megapixel camera on the back. There was a lot of confusion about the camera already, and this just adds to that. Initial rumours pointed at a 50-megapixel camera on the GT Master Edition. Then, later, a Chinese tipster said the GT Master Edition will have a 108-megapixel camera. It made sense because Realme hinted at a camera-centric phone under the GT brand. But, now, a 64-megapixel camera is what we are looking at. The other two cameras will have an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is going to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the phone, as well. Realme GT Master Edition is going to pack a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Realme GT Master Edition price

According to the report, the GT Master Edition may come in two configurations. In Europe, the price of the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage could be EUR 399 (roughly Rs 35,300), while the one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage may cost EUR 449 (roughly Rs 39,700). There could also be a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant for EUR 349, which is roughly Rs 30,800.