Realme GT Master Edition price in India leaked ahead of August 18 launch

Realme GT series is coming to India later this week and it is going to include the GT 5G and the GT Master Edition initially. Realme is already busy building the hype around it, as well as the Realme Book Slim laptop, which is the company's first laptop. Although this is not exactly the debut of the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition, they are going to be launched in India. Now, ahead of the launch, the prices of the Realme GT Master Edition have leaked.

Earlier this month, India Today Tech exclusively talked to Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth and he said that the price of the GT 5G is going to start at around Rs 30,000. Now, a publication called Realme Times has collaborated with tipster Yogesh Brar to put out the fresh information, which is the price of the GT Master Edition.

Since the Realme GT Master Edition is not as high-end as the GT 5G, it will cost less. This means we are looking at a price that is under Rs 30,000. The exact price of the Realme GT 5G, however, has not leaked.

Realme GT Master Edition price in India

According to the report, the Realme GT Master Edition will come in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version and an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version. The first one may cost Rs 25,999 and the price of the second model could be Rs 27,999. The Realme GT Master Edition is reportedly going to come in Cosmos Black, Voyager Grey, and Luna White colours.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

The Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, HDR10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is support for virtual RAM expansion on the phone.

For photography, the Realme GT Master Edition has a 64-megapixel camera on the backside, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera on the phone. The Realme GT Master Edition runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. This phone does not have stereo speakers but supports Hi-Res Audio. It has a 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 65W. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.