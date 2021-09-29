Realme GT Master Edition to sell for as low as Rs 18,999 on Flipkart and Realme store from October 3

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is going to kick off next month and you will be in for a horde of offers and discounts on smartphones of your favourite brand. If Realme is what you are planning to buy next, its recently-launched GT Master Edition will be up for grabs for way too little. There will be a straight-up discount of Rs 5,000 on the smartphone, and on top of that, there will be discounts on using credit or debit cards of preferred bank partners.

Let's just get the deal out of our way first and then I will tell you why the Realme GT Master Edition is a good phone to buy for the new price.

The Big Billion Days are starting from October 3, which is when the deal will go live for everyone on Flipkart. At the same time, Realme will hold its Realme Days sale and this offer will be available there, too. But because it is a steal deal, I would advise you to grab it as soon as you possibly can after it becomes available. When you buy the phone using a prepaid method - which is your credit card, debit card, UPI, internet banking, digital wallet, or a pay later option - you will be eligible for a discount of Rs 5,000 on the phone. After this discount, the effective price of each of the Realme GT Master Edition variants will be:

The 6GB, 128GB variant, priced at Rs 25,999, will be available for Rs 20,999.

The 8GB, 128GB variant, priced at Rs 27,999, will be available for Rs 22,999.

The 8GB, 256GB variant, priced at Rs 29,999, will be available for Rs 24,999.

Over and above this, if you are buying the phone from Flipkart, you can get an additional discount of 10 per cent on using credit or debit cards of either Axis Bank or ICICI Bank. And if you decide to buy the phone from Realme's online store during the Realme Days sale, you will get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 using an ICICI credit card, debit card, or the EMI option. Alternatively, you can choose to buy the Realme Buds Air Pro, worth Rs 4,999, for free alongside purchasing the GT Master Edition. In this deal, the Rs 5,000 discount will not be applicable, and it is valid only for purchases from offline channels.

If you include the discount through cards, the three variants will cost you Rs 18,999, Rs 20,999, and Rs 22,999, respectively.

Now that you are thorough with the offers and discounts, let us talk about the phone. The Realme GT Master Edition is a phone with a unique design for the Voyager Grey variant. It is something that you may have never seen before, which is a suitcase-like design. It is a good look and complementing it is a vegan leather material on the back. There are two more variants but they feature a glass back and look more premium. The phone has a great grip and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme GT Master Edition has a 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display, which is great for watching movies and playing games. For games and everyday tasks, you have a Snapdragon 778G processor that is strong enough to take care of chicken dinner in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The phone's 4300mAh battery lasts for about a day but the 65W fast charging will leave no room for complaints. The 64-megapixel cameras on the back click well-detailed and vivid photos in daylight, while nighttime photos also look acceptable. Read the full review here.

Overall, the Realme GT Master Edition is a good phone to buy. And for Rs 18,999 - which is the final effective price for the phone - it is a steal deal.