Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme Google TV Stick launching in India today, here are the details

Realme GT Neo 2 is set for launch in India at an online-only event today. Realme has been teasing the GT Neo 2, which is the successor of the GT Neo that never arrived in India, for quite some time. This means that there is no GT Neo in India, but Realme decided to go ahead with the sequel, making the GT lineup a bit confusing. But that is not going to stop GT Neo 2 from grabbing the limelight, thanks to its impressive set of specifications.

At today's event, Realme GT Neo 2 is not going to arrive alone. There are at least many other products that Realme has planned. They include Realme's first streaming stick called the 4K Smart TV Google Stick. It is also going to be India's first streaming stick with Google TV, which is a better version of Android TV, preloaded. Another product is the Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker that will offer better sound. There is a Green-coloured Buds Air 2, and a bunch of accessories for gaming.

Realme launch event live stream

Realme will begin its event at 12.30 pm today and it will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter through the company's handles.

Realme GT Neo 2 expected price

Realme launched the GT Neo 2 in China for a starting price of CNY 2,499, which translates to roughly Rs 28,500. Ideally, the price should be a bit higher than this. But in the case of Realme, there is often no currency relation between the Indian and Chinese prices. If we were to guess, however, the Realme GT Neo 2 may start in India at around Rs 30,000.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 600Hz, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and support for DC dimming. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. The punch-hole on the left side of the display carries a 16-megapixel camera.

Powering the Realme GT Neo 2 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is support for a microSD card, as well.

For its cameras, the GT Neo 2 has three sensors on the back: a 64-megapixel main one, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle one, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing one. The Realme GT Neo 2 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. The phone has a USB-C port for charging and audio output. There is support for Wi-Fi 6 on the GT Neo 2.