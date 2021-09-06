Realme GT Neo 2 confirmed to launch soon with Snapdragon 870, but not in India

Realme has confirmed it will launch its next GT series phone soon. Called the GT Neo 2, the next Realme phone will arrive in China in the coming days, although a particular date is not clear at the moment. Realme said that its GT Neo, which debuted earlier this year, has crossed 1 million units in sales and this seems like a good time to introduce the successor. While an announcement about the launch is expected soon, Realme has not said anything about what the phone will come with. However, a Realme phone has recently leaked along with its specifications and it could be the GT Neo 2.

In a poster, Realme announced the successor to the GT Neo is coming soon. The company did not share anything, but the rumour mill is already abuzz with some information about the upcoming GT-series phone.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the GT Neo 2 will come with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is likely to run Android 11 software with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The phone may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the back, the GT Neo 2 may come with a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, the phone may have a 16-megapixel camera, while on the inside, there may be a 5000mAh battery with fast charging.

Apart from the specifications, press renders of the Realme GT Neo 2 also surfaced online. Famous tipster OnLeaks took to Twitter to share those renders, according to which the Realme GT Neo 2 will have a OnePlus Nord 2-like design on the back. The phone's display may have thin bezels and a punch-hole in the top left corner. The triple-camera setup on the back will have two big sensors and one small, just like how it is on the OnePlus Nord 2. The phone renders show a USB-C port, a SIM tray, a microphone, and a speaker grille on the bottom. On the left, the phone has a volume rocker, while the right side has the power button.

As I said, the Realme GT Neo 2 is coming to China for now and there is no information on when it will arrive in India. Realme launched the first-generation GT Neo in India as Realme X7 Max 5G, so technically there is no GT Neo in India. However, Realme may have plans to introduce the GT Neo in India later this year.