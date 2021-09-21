Realme GT Neo 2 tipped to start at around Rs 28,500, full prices leaked

Realme GT Neo 2, the successor to the GT Neo that originally arrived in March earlier this year, is due for launch on September 22. Since the launch is going to be in China, Realme has been putting out teasers on Weibo to hype the phone. We have seen teasers, confirming the Snapdragon 870 processor, 5000mAh battery with 65W charging, 11 antennas for better network reception, and a Black Mint colour option. Now, the prices of the Realme GT Neo 2 have leaked, and it seems Realme has another seller upcoming.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a photo of what looks like a screenshot of a Chinese shopping app. The product list in the screenshot shows the prices of the GT Neo 2. Now, I am not sure if these are just placeholders or the exact prices of the upcoming phone. The listings also confirm the Realme GT Neo 2 will come in at least three configurations, with a maximum RAM of 12GB and maximum storage of 256GB.

Realme GT Neo 2 prices

The listing suggests the GT Neo 2 will cost CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,500) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version, CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,700) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,130) for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The listing shows only the Black Mint colourway of the GT Neo 2 but there will expectedly be more.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Realme's GT Neo 2 is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. However, there is also a rumour that there may be a less powerful version of the GT Neo 2 with a Dimensity 1200 processor inside. The GT Neo 2 will come with a 5000mAh battery that will support 65W fast wired charging. Realme said the battery could go from 0 to 100 in 36 minutes with this technology. Realme also teased a punch-hole display without mentioning other features or the size. But, according to rumours, there will be support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The GT Neo 2 also appears to have emerged on Geekbench and TENAA platforms along with its specifications. According to those listings, the GT Neo 2 will have a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The display may come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have up to 512GB of storage, while the e-commerce listing showed 256GB as the maximum storage option. The phone may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the rear system may include a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Realme will launch the GT Neo 2 in China on September 22, but there is no information on whether this phone will come to India.