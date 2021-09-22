Realme GT Neo 2 with AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 870 chipset launched, India price may be around Rs 30,000

Realme GT Neo 2 is the latest premium phone by the Chinese brand that has been on a spree lately. With an event scheduled for September 24 in India, Realme's China subsidiary launched its latest GT series phone. The GT Neo 2 comes with a new camera design that you can see on the OnePlus Nord 2. Realme's knack for interesting designs continues, so the GT Neo 2 comes in a Black Mint colour that brings a combination of neon green and black colours.

The latest phone from Realme relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor for power. This processor is a slightly better version of the Snapdragon 865 that was the flagship processor for last year's smartphones. What this means for customers is that they will not have to worry much about performance, because it is going to be top-class. However, it is always going to be slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Realme GT Neo 2 price

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes in three configurations:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs CNY 2,499, which is roughly Rs 28,500

8GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs CNY 2,699, which is roughly Rs 30,700

12GB RAM and 256GB storage version costs CNY 2,999, which is roughly Rs 34,200

Realme is expected to launch the GT Neo 2 in India soon. Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, recently teased the launch of another GT-series phone in India without explicitly mentioning the name. However, since the GT Master Explorer Edition is not coming, there is a high chance the GT Neo 2 will arrive. In India, the Realme GT Neo 2 may cost around Rs 30,000.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, protection by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a touch sampling rate of 600Hz, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and support for DC dimming. You have an in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone. There is a punch-hole on the left side of the display and inside it is a 16-megapixel camera. Powering the GT Neo 2 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is support for a microSD card, as well.

For its cameras, the GT Neo 2 has three sensors on the back: a 64-megapixel main one, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle one, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing one. The Realme GT Neo 2 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. The phone has a USB-C port for charging and audio output. There is support for Wi-Fi 6 on the GT Neo 2.