Realme GT Neo 2 with Snapdragon 870 chipset launched, prices start at Rs 31,999

Realme GT Neo 2 is the latest high-end smartphone that has arrived right in the middle of the festive season in India. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the phone joins the club of top performers. Even though this is not the absolutely high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, it is powerful enough for nearly everything. The Realme GT Neo 2 is the successor of the GT Neo that the company launched back in March earlier this year in China but not in India, so the GT Neo 2 comes as an entirely new phone.

The Realme GT Neo 2 uses a Qualcomm processor, which is a bit surprising considering the original version that arrived earlier this year uses the MediaTek Dimensity's top-end processor. The gambit here is the performance and the company is looking to lure gamers through this kind of change because, for regular users, there is hardly a difference between the two. Realme GT Neo 2 brings a new neon green colour theme and the company has even launched the Realme Buds Air 2 in a Closer Green colour - which is a cheeky name for the neon green - for the original price of Rs 3,299 to complement the GT Neo 2.

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India

The Realme GT Neo 2 price is set at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB version. The price of the higher storage model is nearly the same as the base model of the Realme GT, so it is going to be hard for the company to make the case for that variant. Anyway, the GT Neo 2 sits perfectly between the Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition. It takes on the Mi 11X 5G that sells at Rs 27,999, which is significantly less than GT Neo 2's starting price.

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes in Neo Green, Neo Black, and Neo Blue colours. But only the Neo Green colour stands out with the black strap on the back and the "Dare to Leap" branding. The first sale of the GT Neo 2 will begin on October 17 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline stores. During the Realme Festive Days sale, the phone will be available at Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively, making it a deal that you definitely should not miss.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Realme is going all out when it comes to high-end phones. Its recently launched GT is the flagship killer it should be, but what if someone does not want to spend that kind of money but still wants top-notch performance? The GT Neo 2 is the perfect choice for them. It uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that the company claims can give sustained performance to users. It uses up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Realme said the cooling system on the GT Neo 2 uses diamond gel material in what is the company's largest tank for heat dissipation.

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 600Hz, which is extremely high for a phone at this price. This directly means that the touch response is going to be the best. The display supports a peak brightness of 1300 nits. There is support for HDR10+, as well, but Dolby Vision technology could have been better. You can unlock the phone using the under-screen fingerprint sensor, apart from other methods. You should be able to last at least a day with the 5000mAh battery and if it dies out on you, the 65W charging should fill it in under 40 minutes.

Cameras on the GT Neo 2 include a 64-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For selfies, you have a 16-megapixel camera that sits inside the punch-hole. The phone misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, but you have a USB-C port if you can hustle for a dongle or USB-C headphones. I think Bluetooth is better and more convenient to use for audio here. The phone weighs 199.8 grams and is only 8.6mm thick.