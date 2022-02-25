Realme GT Neo 3 could soon launch in India with Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC

Realme is soon expected to launch yet another premium smartphone in India, the Realme GT Neo 3. The device's name has been spotted (by tipster Mukul Sharma and Pricebaba) in the source code of Realme India's website, suggesting that the launch may not be too far away. It will be a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3 phone that was launched back in November 2021.

The leaks suggest that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 phone will not pack a Snapdragon chipset and will instead have a MediaTek processor. It is rumoured to arrive with an unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is said to launch in March. For your reference, its predecessor offered a powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC in the range of Rs 30,000. The next generation of the Realme GT Neo smartphone is also expected to be priced in a similar price range.

The Realme GT Neo 3 has already made an appearance on the TENAA certification site, which suggests that the device will pack a bigger 6.7-inch display than the typical 6.2-inch screen that you got with the GT Neo 2. The AMOLED panel will likely operate at Full HD+ resolution. The screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate, as per the listing.

As mentioned above, it is said to offer a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip under the hood, which is yet to be announced. It could be backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 516GB of storage. The smartphone is also said to feature a 4,500mAh battery, which will be a downgrade as its predecessor has a 5,000mAh unit.

The leaks suggest that the device might have support for 150W fast charging, which will help top up the battery faster. The company recently announced that it will introduce the world's fastest smartphone charging tech on February 28 at MWC 2022. Here, it is expected to unveil its 150W Super Flash fast charging tech.

In terms of photography, there could be a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it could offer a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme GT Neo 3 will likely run Android 12 out of the box.

It is important to note that the company hasn't yet confirmed the launch date of the Realme GT Neo 3. But, tipster @OnLeaks (on Twitter) and a website called Zollege recently suggested that the smartphone could be unveiled on July 31 and priced at Rs 25,500 in India.