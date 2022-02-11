Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition looks nerdy in first leaked photo

Realme has a wide range of phones. Most of them are good enough for gaming, but when you talk about gaming phones in particular, you visualise something like the Asus ROG Phone 5. The phone, typically a high-end device, has all the frills that gamers love to fiddle with. But that may soon change. A new leak shows what the next phone in the Realme GT series will be like. This phone will be called the Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition and it looks super nerdy.

The Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition will be the company's next gaming phone. Now, normally, gaming phones look interesting because they have to cater to a special audience. This audience includes people who specialise in particular aspects. The design is what compliments that. The orange accent on the phone along with sharp lines give the GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition a deserving look. The sides of the phone have orange-coloured spots, which could supposedly be the triggers, according to the render shared by a Twitter user.

The leak not only shares the looks of the phone but also its specifications. The Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. This is the next top-shelf chipset from MediaTek, so gamers should be excited about the phone. The phone is also reportedly going to come with a 5000mAh battery, but that is not the specialty. The leak says the battery could support 125W fast charging, which has not debuted yet on a phone. I am not sure how gamers would see this feature, but it is good to finally see the technology coming through.

The rest of the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 Gaming Edition are under wraps right now. But while more leaks around the phone may take more time to arrive, it is only legit to get excited about the Realme GT 2 Pro, which is coming to India soon. Although Realme did not reveal a date for the launch, the company's India CEO, Madhav Sheth, revealed that the GT 2 Pro will have the best display among all Android phones in India. He did not say anything else, but since the phone was launched in China earlier this year, we know pretty much everything about the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Its specifications include a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone may come with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 in India. The GT 2 Pro's rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole setup. Inside the Realme GT 2 Pro is a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology.