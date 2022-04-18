Realme GT Neo 3 India launch date announced, here is what to expect

Realme GT Neo 3 is coming to India on April 29. The announcement was made by Realme India's boss Madhav Sheth during his latest episode of the "AskMadhav" series on YouTube. While replying to one of the queries about the GT Neo 3, Sheth revealed that fans would not have to wait long for the GT Neo 3 and just went ahead to reveal the launch date. The Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China a few days back as the company's first phone to come with the 150W fast charging technology.

The new GT Neo 3 is available in China in two variants. The higher one has 150W fast charging, which the company claims fills the battery in around 20 minutes, and the lower or base version has 80W charging, which tops up the battery in under 30 minutes. Interestingly, the same fast charging capabilities are going to be available on the upcoming OnePlus 10R, which rumours suggest is merely a rebranded version of the GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3's India price is not known yet since Realme will not likely announce that ahead of the launch and the rumours about the price are also not around. But we can take a guess based on the phone's Chinese prices. The Realme GT Neo 3 starts at CNY 1,999 for the 80W version and CNY 2,699 for the 150W version. These prices are equivalent to Rs 24,000 and Rs 33,000, respectively. If the projected price points of the GT Neo 3 are any indication, Realme's upcoming phone will belong in the mid-range.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 has some flagship-grade features. It comes with a 6.7-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 1000Hz, and support for HDR10+. It uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with Realme UI 3.0 but uses Android 11 instead of Android 12 in China. For India, the company may ship Android 12 on the GT Neo 3.

Gamers will appreciate the performance of the GT Neo 3, while photographers are likely to find the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor useful. This sensor supports optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation to give stable videos. The rear camera system includes an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a macro camera. The selfie camera resides inside the punch-hole on the display of the GT Neo 3. The phone has two variants based on the charging speed. The one with 80W uses a 5000mAh battery while the 150W variant has a 4500mAh battery. Realme says 80W charging can fill 100 per cent battery in 32 minutes, while with 150W, 50 per cent battery will be charged in 5 minutes.