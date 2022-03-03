Realme GT Neo 3 launch soon: Specs, features, expected India price and everything we know so far

Realme launched its flagship GT 2 series globally at MWC 2022. Along with it, the brand announced Realme GT Neo 3. Realme confirmed that it will be the first smartphone to be powered by the newly launched Dimensity 8100 chipset. For those unaware, it is a high-end chipset based on a 5nm manufacturing process and can handle up to 200-megapixel sensors. Realme also showcased its 150W fast charging which is going to make its way on Realme GT Neo 3 first.

Realme VP Madhav Sheth in a briefing revealed that Realme GT Neo 3 will launch in the second half of the year. While other details are kept under wraps, leaks have given us a fair idea as to what we can expect from Realme GT Neo 3. So read ahead to find out all the details of the Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3: Specs and features

--The Realme GT Neo 3 is set to take over the Realme GT 2 Neo launched in India last year. It is likely to ship with high-end hardware while keeping the price in check. The company revealed a few details about its upcoming device. As per which, Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first smartphone to ship with the Dimensity 8100 chipset. Also, it will get support for 150W Ultra Dart charging that claims to charge the device halfway in just 5 mins.

The Realme GT Neo 2 shipped with a Snapdragon 870 chipset which is a fairly powerful chipset. So it will be interesting to see what MediaTek Dimensity 8100 brings to the table with Realme GT Neo 3. For your information, the chipset is based on a 5nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. It has four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.85 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. The Dimensity 8100 is positioned just below the flagship MediaTek chipset. Thus we can expect top performance from the Realme GT Neo 3.

The design of Realme GT Neo 3 has been showcased in a couple of leaks. In the most recent one, the complete design was revealed by tipster shadowleak. The image showcases Realme GT Neo 3 with a rectangular camera module on the rear. While at the front, it appears to have a centered punch-hole display with minimal bezels. Tipster Onleaks showed Realme GT Neo 3's rear panel in a similar design, thus the rumoured design could turn out to be true.

In a different leak, key details of Realme GT Neo 3 have been unveiled. According to the leak, Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate. This is likely to be a 10-bit panel with HDR 10 support.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is tipped to feature triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, there could be a 16- megapixel camera for selfies.

The device is expected to sport a 45000mAh battery with support for 150W charging. Further ahead, it may run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme GT Neo 3 launch and price (expected)

Realme announced the GT Neo 3 at MWC 2022 and unveiled that the device will launch in the second half of the year. That said, we do not have a specific launch date yet.

Realme hasn't revealed the price of Realme GT Neo 3. However, we expect it to be priced aggressively in the Indian market, keeping its previous pricing history in mind. To recall, Realme GT Neo 2 was launched at a starting price of Rs 31,999. So we can expect the upcoming model to be priced under Rs 35,000.