Realme GT Neo 3 launched in India, charges half battery in 5 minutes: Price, specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 has finally been launched in India. It is the company's latest premium phone that caters to the gaming audience. With a focus on high performance, the GT Neo 3 brings what is among the fastest battery charging standards for smartphones right now. The GT Neo 3 supports 150W fast charging, which, according to Realme, can fill half the battery in just 5 minutes, while the full battery takes about 17 minutes. The GT Neo 3 takes on the Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge and iQOO 9 Pro.

The launch of the GT Neo 3 originally took place in China earlier this year. Realme launched two versions of the GT Neo 3, one with ultra-fast 150W charging and another with slightly lower 80W fast charging. Both models have been launched in India, as well. The idea behind giving two different charging capabilities could be the customer preference. While 150W charging technology could be enticing for some customers, some do not need a charging speed that fast. For them, the GT Neo 3 80W should be sufficient and the fact that it costs less than the other models makes the phone more appealing to them.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two variants based on their charging speeds, but actually, four if you also take their storage configurations into account.

The 80W variant has two storage models — 8GB/128GB costs Rs 36,999 and 8GB/256GB costs Rs 38,999.

The 150W variant also has just one memory configuration — 12GB/256GB costs Rs 42,999.

If you use an SBI card, you get a flat discount of Rs 7,000. So, after the discount, the effective price would be Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 for the 80W model and Rs 35,999 for the 150W model. The first sale is on May 4 at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and shops near you.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 is the company's premium phone, but it does not offer the highest-end performance like the GT 2 Pro. It sits at a lower position in the company's lineup of phones, but that, by no means, shows the phone is not powerful. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is one of the fastest in the mid-range market. Realme claims this chipset not only offers high performance but also ensures stability and sustainability that preserves the battery when not in use. For gamers, the sudden uptick in performance is good and regular users will appreciate that their phone is not power-hungry.

There is a 6.7-inch Full-HD AMOLED display that has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Now, while you get granular settings to bring the refresh rate down some notches, there is no LTPO display that offers more flexibility in terms of control over refresh rate. The display has a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports over 1 billion colours. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is Realme UI 3.0 skin on the phone and it is based on Android 12. The phone supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res-supported stereo speakers.

On the back of the GT Neo 3 is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera that supports optical image stabilisation. Other than that, you have two more cameras, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera that uses a Samsung sensor, and this time it is located right at the centre of the display inside the punch-hole. The phone supports Wi-Fi 6, so gaming is going to be better with low latency.

Since there are two variants based on fast-charging capabilities, the battery capacities are also different. The 80W model has a 5000mAh battery, while the one with 150W fast charging comes with a 4500mAh battery. Both variants use a USB-C port for charging and the chargers are bundled with the phone in the retail box.