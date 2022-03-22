Realme GT Neo 3 launched with new tech that charges half battery in 5 minutes

Realme GT Neo 3 has finally been launched in China. The all-new GT Neo 3 looks entirely different from its predecessor. The two-striped finish on the GT Neo 3 seems inspired by the 24 Hours of Le Mans race and it gives the phone a unique look, even though it may not be enough to everyone's liking. The GT Neo 3 uses the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 8100, which is a good mid-range processor but not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The phone also brings the 150W fast charging technology, which fills the phone's battery to full in less than 20 minutes.

The launch of the GT Neo 3 comes nearly a month after the global release of the Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme is now planning to launch the GT 2 Pro soon in India, but it has not officially announced a launch date. Realme's boss Madhav Sheth previously told India Today Tech that the India launch of the GT 2 Pro may happen as early as the end of March. But for China, Realme has another product. It has also launched a new edition of the Realme Buds Air 3 that compliments the Le Mans design of the GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3 price

The Realme Neo 3 comes in two editions: a 150W model and an 80W model.

The 8GB RAM variant of the 150W edition costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 32,400), while its 12GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,800). However, Realme will be selling the two variants initially at introductory prices of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,600), respectively.

The 80W model comes in three storage options. The one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 24,000), one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,600), and finally, the high-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200).

The GT Neo 3 comes in three colours. The Le Mans colourway comes in blue colour with white stripes on the back. The Silverstone is white in colour with black stripes. Finally, the Cyclonus Black has a matte finish without any stripes.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch 2K display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 1000Hz, and support for HDR10+. While you would not feel a change in regular tasks with this set of display specifications, gamers will appreciate it. The phone uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which is one of the fastest processors in the mid-range. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with Realme UI 3.0 but uses Android 11 instead of Android 12.

While gamers will appreciate the performance of the GT Neo 3, photographers are likely to find the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor useful. This sensor supports optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation to give stable videos. The rear camera system includes an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a macro camera. The selfie camera resides inside the punch-hole on the display of the GT Neo 3. The phone has a 4500mAh battery but you can choose between the charging speeds of 80W and 150W. Realme says 80W charging can fill 100 per cent battery in 32 minutes, while with 150W 50 per cent battery will be charged in 5 minutes. There is, however, no support for wireless charging.