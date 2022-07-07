Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder launched in India with 150W fast charging, Dimensity 8100 SoC

Realme GT Neo 3 has got a new variant in India. The company has launched the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition in India. The new variant has been launched on the same day when the Marvel Studios movie has released in India. To celebrate the launch and collaboration, Realme has launched the GT Neo 3 in a special Nitro Blue colour option.

The special edition variant of the GT Neo 3 comes in a special retail package with multiple goodies inside. It has a custom Thor-themed SIM ejector pin, a bunch of stickers and Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired cards.

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes to India in a single storage variant. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has been launched in India for Rs 42,999. Interested buyers can purchase the Realme GT Neo 3 in India starting July 13. As part of the launch offers, customers can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on prepaid transactions.

The device packs the same specifications and features as the standard variant. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone does not have an expandable storage option.

Under the hood, there is a 4500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Realme claims that the phone can charge from 1 to 100 per cent in 17 minutes. The GT Neo 3 also sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera sensor. The device also features an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Neo 3 has a 16MP front camera. The device runs Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Realme UI 3.0 on top.