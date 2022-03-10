Realme GT Neo 3 to launch this month, poster reveals design

Realme announced the GT Neo 3 at MWC 2022 revealing a few details of the device. At the event, VP Madhav Sheth said that the phone would launch in the second half of 2022. However, the plans may have changed as the company's CMO Xu Qi Chase now confirms that the Realme GT Neo 3 will make its way this month. He also shared a poster on Weibo that reveals the rear panel of the phone. Although we have seen renders of the phone before, this is our first official look at the Realme GT Neo 3.

In the poster, Realme GT Neo 3 can be seen featuring a rectangular camera module that holds three sensors and an LED flash. The poster also confirms that the main camera will have OIS support. While the front design is yet to be officially revealed, leaked renders suggest that the phone will have a centered punch-hole display.

Realme has already confirmed that it will be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It is a high-end chipset that sits just below the MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset. For your information, the chipset is based on a 5nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. It has four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.85 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

During MWC 2022, Oppo showcased its 150W UltraDart charging tech and Relame GT Neo 3 will be one of the first phones to get it. This charging tech is said to charge the phone halfway in about 5 mins.

Other details of the phone have been revealed in the leaks. As per which, Relame GT Neo 3 may feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The camera setup on this device may include a 50-megapixel main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel telephoto lens. There could be a 16- megapixel camera for selfies at the front.

The phone may be equipped with a 4500mAh battery. Moreover, it could run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.