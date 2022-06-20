Realme GT Neo 3T India launch timeline, RAM, storage options tipped

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch soon in India. The company has not yet confirmed the launch date of its new premium smartphone in the Neo 3 series. The Realme GT Neo 3T will be the second smartphone in the series after the Neo 3, which was launched in India with 150W fast charging support. A new report has revealed the Realme GT Neo 3T India launch timeline, RAM, storage and colour options.

91Mobiles claims that the Realme GT Neo 3T will launch in India by the end of June or early July. If the leaked timeline is true, we can expect a formal announcement from the company in the coming days.

The report further reveals that the phone will launch in India in multiple colour options. These include Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black. The GT Neo 3T will launch in three storage options. The base model will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The device has already been launched in Europe. The Indian variant is likely to pack the same set of specs.

The Neo 3T will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. We have seen the same chipset in the iQOO Neo 6, Mi 11X, etc. The upcoming Poco F4 5G will also feature the premium chipset.

On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3T 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back. There will be a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone will have a 16MP front camera sensor.

The device also packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging out of the box. At the front, the phone has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the flat display. The screen also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The GT Neo 3T runs Android 12 out of the box. It has a layer of Realme UI 3.0 on top. The device also supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.2 support.