Realme GT Neo 3T launch date announced, confirmed to feature 150W fast charging

Realme GT Neo 3T launch date has been announced. The new Realme smartphone in the GT Neo series will debut on June 7 in Indonesia. The Realme GT Neo 3T India launch is expected to take place sometime next month. However, there is no official word from the brand yet.

The teaser post on Twitter confirms that the Realme GT Neo 3T will feature support for 150W fast charging out of the box. We have seen the charging tech in the GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R, which charges the 4500 mAh battery in about 17 minutes.

The GT Neo 3T is rumoured to launch as a rebadged Realme Q5 Pro from China. In that case, the phone is likely to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The processor is expected to come paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. There will be 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

Realme is likely to pack a 5000 mAh battery in the Neo 3T. The phone, as mentioned above, is confirmed to come with 150W fast charging support out of the box.

In terms of optics, the phone is likely to feature a triple-camera setup. It will have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone will feature a 16MP front camera.

Like the Neo 3, the Neo 3T will come with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen will also feature support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The phone could be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. It will then compete against the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Xiaomi 11T Pro, iQOO 9, etc. That being said, there is no official word on the India launch date. We can expect Realme to bring the Neo 3T to India sometime in June 2022.