Realme GT Neo 3T may launch in India next month as rebranded Q5 Pro

Realme GT Neo 3T may arrive in India soon if a new leak is anything to go by. The upcoming Realme phone will be a part of the GT series, but in originality, it may just be a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro that was launched in China recently. The GT Neo 3T was also spotted on Thailand's NBTC a few days back, which means Realme is planning to launch this phone in more than one market. While the launch date is not clear, the leak has tipped the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav said on Twitter that the GT Neo 3T is headed to India next month, which means chances are we will see Realme's upcoming GT Neo 3-series phone in June. This phone has not been launched anywhere yet. However, since it is likely to be a rebranded version of the Q5 Pro, it is not entirely new. The Q5 Pro was launched in China last month as a mid-range phone, so rebranding it for markets like India makes sense. Realme's GT series includes all mid-range and premium phones in India.

Because rumours suggest the GT Neo 3T will be a rebranded Q5 Pro, it is safe to assume that the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T are going to be similar to those of the Q5 Pro. Let us take a look.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T aka Q5 Pro comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a FullHD resolution, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Realme also claims the display on the Q5 Pro has a 5000000:1 contrast ratio, which means better visual quality. Powering the Realme GT Neo 3T could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which powers the predecessor of the GT Neo 3, the GT Neo 2. It is one of the fastest and most affordable processors on the premium smartphone market. There could be 8GB and 12GB of RAM options available on the Realme GT Neo 3T, while the storage could be available in 128GB and 256GB configurations.

The cameras on the Realme GT Neo 3T should include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a field-of-view of 118 degrees, and a macro camera with a 4cm focal length. For selfies, the GT Neo 3T may come with a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole. Fuelling up the Realme GT Neo 3T may be a 5000mAh battery that will charge at up to 80W speed with the bundled charger. You could get Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box on the Realme GT Neo 3T. The phone is likely to lose the 3.5mm headphone jack, but there will be a USB-C port for establishing connections.