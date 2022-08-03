Realme GT Neo 3T, new Realme laptop confirmed to launch in India soon

The Realme GT Neo 3T and a new Realme laptop will launch in India soon, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed on his latest AskMadhav episode on YouTube. Though the exact launch date of both products remains unclear, the company's India head said that the launches would happen this year, likely in the next few months before Diwali. Additionally, launch details related to the Realme GT Neo 3T will be revealed next month.

The phone is already available in China, and the India-specific Realme GT Neo 3T will likely share similarities. That means we can expect the phone to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz display with DC Dimming, 94.2 per cent screen to body ratio, and 1,300nits of peak brightness. The China model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with Adreno 650 SoC GPU. The same chip is already powering some popular smartphones like the OnePlus 9R smartphone. The Realme GT Neo 3T ships with Realme Ui 3.0, and the India model will get the same OS.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, one will find a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery that has support for 80W fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo 3T's price in India could start at Rs 35,000 for the base variant.

Sheth did not highlight details about the laptop coming to India soon. The company already offers Realme Book Prime and Realme Book (Slim). It might launch an 'enhanced' version of its upcoming laptops. The current-gen Realme Book (Slim)'s price in India starts at Rs 46,999. The Book Prime laptop costs Rs 64,999 in India. Realme will also refresh its tablet portfolio.

