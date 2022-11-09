Realme GT Neo 4 tipped to launch with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz display

The Realme GT Neo 4 is soon expected to launch, considering the device has already been spotted on the official website of India and China. While the company is yet to give any confirmation on the launch of its latest premium smartphone, the key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 4 have been tipped online. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Realme 5G phone.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested on Weibo that the Realme GT Neo 4 will pack a 144Hz display. The higher refresh rate means that the device will offer smoother scrolling and gaming experience. Although, a lot of popular games still don't support this refresh rate. It is unknown whether the handset will have support for LTPO tech too, which will help save some battery life. The 144Hz display will likely consume more battery than usual, especially when the device is said to feature a flagship chip too.

The Realme GT Neo 4 is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which powered several flagship phones in 2022. The company is also said to provide support for 100W fast charging. It will likely bundle a charger in the retail box. The tipster also claims the phone's display will have support for 1.5K resolution and 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming for better brightness management.

The rest of the details are still unknown. Its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo 3, was launched in April this year. So, the brand isn't expected to unveil it in 2022. There are chances that the device might be unveiled in only China in the coming weeks, and it may plan to announce this premium phone in the global market next year.

In the coming weeks, a few more phones are expected to launch and one of them is the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It is either expected to arrive in November or by the end of December. This is a flagship phone, which is tipped to pack Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.65-inch OLED QHD+ screen, and more. Tipster OnLeaks recently claimed on Twitter that the Xiaomi 13 Pro model will be priced at Rs 66,800 in India.