Realme GT Neo 5 confirmed to launch on January 5, tipped to support 240W charging

A bunch of smartphone launches has been aligned for January 2023 and more are being added to the list. The Realme GT Neo 5 will be announced on January 5 and this is the same day when Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India. Though, the Realme phone is launching in a different country. The latest Realme GT Neo smartphone will likely come to India as well. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Realme 5G phone.

Is Realme skipping Realme GT Neo 4?

Earlier this year, the company launched the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone and there were rumours that GT Neo 4 model will launch soon. But, the company has announced the launch of the GT Neo 5 variant, which suggests that it is skipping the GT Neo 4 and it will directly call it Realme GT Neo 5. The reason for this is currently unknown. There are chances that the company might explain this at the launch event.

Realme GT Neo 5: What to expect?

The company hasn't yet teased the features of its upcoming premium 5G phone, but the leaks have given us some details about what to expect from the Realme GT Neo 5. Since this is a premium phone, you can expect this one to offer a flagship chipset under the hood. It is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for fast performance. We may get to see a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen that could refresh at 144Hz.

With this device, the company will reportedly provide support for 240W fast charging tech, which will be a big upgrade over the 150W fast charging provided with Realme GT Neo 3. The company could announce two models in terms of battery and charging, similar to what it did with the older version. If leaks are to be believed, one model could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charge. The second variant is tipped to sport a 4,600mAh battery unit, which is said to have support for 240W fast charge.

For photography, the rear camera setup could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. The details about the rest of the sensors are still unknown. It will likely pack an under-display fingerprint sensor as well as stereo speakers. Interestingly, it is rumored to feature RGB lighting setup as well.

Is Realme GT Neo 5 coming to India?

There is no word on the India launch of the Realme GT Neo 5, but we do expect the smartphone to come to this market. India is one of the key markets for Realme and the company has mostly launched all the Realme GT series phones in the Indian market too. So, the new one will likely arrive in this market too. The Realme GT Neo 3 was made available in the country for Rs 36,999 and the new one could be on sale in the similar price range.