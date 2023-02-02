Realme GT Neo 5 to launch with purple LED light at back panel and 240W fast charging

The Realme GT Neo 5 is all set to make its debut in China on February 9 and ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed several features. It will be the first phone with support for 240W fast charging tech, which will be one of the key selling points of the 5G phone. One can expect to see a flagship Snapdragon chipset under the hood and a unique design, as per the teasers.

The Realme GT Neo 5 has a purple LED light at the back, which will remind one of the Nothing Phone (1) because of the LED strips it has on the back panel. The Realme phone, however, seems to have only one LED strip and this is placed in the huge back camera module. It is unknown why the company has placed it separately instead of around the camera island, which is something that we have seen on some of the old Android phones from different brands.

The purpose is also not clear at the moment. It could either be for show or the company might have added it for notification alerts. The teasers reveal that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be made available in a unique purple colour option with a matt finish. The device doesn't seem to have a slim profile and features a curved rear panel with AG Glass technology.

There is a triple camera setup at the back of the smartphone. The teasers have revealed that the new Realme phone will pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, which will have support for OIS too for less shaky videos.

It is unknown whether Realme will provide a fast charger in the box or not. So far, the brand hasn't yet dropped it from its retail boxes. The Realme GT Neo 5 will have support for 240W charging, which will likely help top up the battery in no time. The leaks claim that the company is planning to unveil two models. One of them will reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging. The second variant will have support for 240W charging and feature a smaller 4,500mAh battery. This is something that Realme did with its older GT phone as well, to give customers both options. The price of the higher-watt charger will likely be more than the 150W model.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to come to India as well, considering the GT series is also available in the country. Though, there is no official confirmation on the launch yet. The device is expected to arrive later this year.