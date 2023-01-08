Realme GT Neo 5's key specs surfaces ahead of official launch, 240W charging and more revealed

Realme will launch the new Realme GT Neo 5 next month in China and will hit global markets, including India later this year. The new smartphone is already making headlines for supporting 240W ultra-fast charging, a first on a commercial device. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has reportedly appeared on the Chinese certification site, TENAA, revealing its key specifications. Similar to Realme GT Neo 5's predecessor, Realme GT Neo 3, the upcoming smartphone will have two variants with different battery capacities as highlighted by the certification site.

The TENAA certification (via GSMArena) shows that one of the variants bearing the model number RMX3706 will feature two cells with a capacity of 2425mAh each. The other variant will include two cells with a capacity of 2,225mAh. This means the typical battery capacity of RMX3706 and RMX3708 will be 4,850mAh and 4,450mAh, respectively. This is assuming the duo is packing dual-cell batteries. The variant with a 4,850mAh battery may support 150W fast charging, which also features on Realme GT Neo 3.

Otherwise, both variants will come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 2,772x1,240-pixel resolution and an unnamed octa-core processor with a max frequency of 3GHz. It is rumoured that the Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which powers a slew of flagship smartphones from last year. The new Realme phone may include a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor likely with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 2-megapixel unit. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Despite the chunky battery size, the Realme RMX3706 and RMX3708 variants will be 8.9mm thick and weigh 199g.

The TENAA certification does not reveal much about the charging time.

Currently, select smartphones such as the iQOO 10 Pro support 200W, and the company claims the device can attain full charge in 10 minutes. It is safe to assume that a smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery will charge in under 15 minutes, and a 4,500mAh battery will charge in under 10 minutes at 240W charging speeds. Realme has also explained that its 240W charger will use gallium nitride (GaN) instead of the more common silicon in its construction. This will allow the company to keep the size of the charge compact and prevent it from overheating.

Speaking of heating issues, the Realme GT Neo 5 will include 13 real-time sensors and fireproof materials,* plus a series of certifications to assure the safety of users and the smartphone. It is also said to include the "industry's largest cooling area" for the most efficient insulation and heat dissipation.

